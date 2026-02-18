Stop throwing money at RAF issues, says AA CEO

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

New AA CEO Bobby Ramagwede says the government funds the RAF but ignores road safety's root causes.

The CEO of the Automobile Association SA says the government keeps throwing money at the Road Accident Fund (RAF) instead of fixing the root causes of road deaths.

According to Bobby Ramagwede, the system is overfunded but poorly managed and should be reformed before the fuel levy is reduced.

This as the standing committee of public accounts finalises its oversight investigations into the mismanagement at RAF. The committee met on Wednesday to compile the draft report that would be submitted to the National Assembly.

Ramagwede said the RAF is overfunded and inefficiently utilised.

“At the moment, the approach is to throw money at the problem instead of addressing the root causes. Road deaths are a symptom of a broken transport ecosystem; they are not a norm. I can point to many countries and cities where road deaths are down to single digits annually.

“In an ideal world, you would have policies and procedures that minimise the need for the RAF, alongside adjustments to the RAF itself to reduce the burden on the consumer,” he said.

He added that the AA is not against the fund but that the government is failing to keep it functional.

“What government needs to acknowledge is that consumers are effectively paying for themselves. This is not the government providing a service; it is the government collecting money on our behalf and failing to return it when we need it,” Ramagwede said.

He said among the issues is the infrastructure, arguing that South African roads are the worst they have ever been.

“We all understand the contribution poor infrastructure makes to road accidents and incidents. The second issue is the condition of the national fleet. By that, I mean every car on the road. Anecdotally, more than half of the vehicles on South African roads are not roadworthy, yet we have no active campaigns to address this.

“At the very least, every car would then be inspected once a year, and the likelihood of it becoming unroadworthy within that cycle would be slim,” he said.

He said the suggestion by the deputy minister of transport, Mkhuleko Hlengwa, at the committee to “throw money at law enforcement” is flawed.

“We already spend money on law enforcement, but we enforce the wrong things.

“SA has arguably the largest cohort of debt collectors, not just Sars, but also various police departments. Law enforcement has been reduced to what I would call social debt collection, which does nothing to improve behaviour,” he said.

Ramagwede said the department has the funds and the resources, but what it lacks is willingness.

“Law enforcement would reduce the burden on the RAF. Transparency in the fuel levy would help. Ring-fence the levy and direct it towards the broader mobility agenda, road infrastructure, vehicle standards, and safety... Do all of this, plug the leaks, and the RAF levy could be reduced from R2.18 to R1.90 comfortably. Instead, allocations keep growing with no tangible improvement,” he said.

Committee chairperson Songezo Zibi said the committee wants the final report to reflect the outcome of robust debate rather than proposals drafted behind closed doors.

He also pointed to the wider financial and service delivery impact of the RAF, noting that the department of health is owed between R1.6bn and R1.7bn.

“The impact of the Road Accident Fund cuts across many different areas. It’s a problem we need to solve, and as a committee, we must be bold about the ideas we place on the table,” he said.

Sowetan