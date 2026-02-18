The AM Check-in | Your Top 3 Reads Today

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

On Tuesday, hundreds of desperate young people from Thohoyandou and surrounding areas, went in numbers to submit applications for possible employment with the SANDF.

Thousands brave heat and long queues, hoping to get army job

SANDF soldiers are shown guard the nation’s borders in this file photo. Pic. PEGGY NKOMO. (PEGGY NKOMO.)

Hundreds of desperate unemployed graduates, including 23-year-old Munyai Uadivha, queued for more than 20 hours in Limpopo to submit CVs at a South African National Defence Force recruitment drive, underscoring the depth of South Africa’s youth unemployment crisis.

Click here to read more.

Joburg ‘property lawyer’ arrested for fraud

Petunia Macingwane (supplied)

A Johannesburg woman accused of defrauding many people who believed they were legitimately buying property has been arrested.

Nomakhosazana Petunia Macingwane, CEO and director of Petu Estate, was arrested on Monday on allegations of fraud.

Click here to read more.

Fuel prices look set to jump in March as diesel leads increases

The Central Energy Fund attributes the expected fuel price increases mainly to rising international product prices. (AI )

South African motorists should brace for higher fuel costs in March, as the latest data from the Central Energy Fund (CEF) shows increasing under-recoveries across all fuel grades.

Click here to read more.

Sowetan