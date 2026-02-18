The AM Check-in | Your Top 3 Reads Today

Thousands brave heat and long queues, hoping to get army job
Hundreds of desperate unemployed graduates, including 23-year-old Munyai Uadivha, queued for more than 20 hours in Limpopo to submit CVs at a South African National Defence Force recruitment drive, underscoring the depth of South Africa’s youth unemployment crisis.
Joburg ‘property lawyer’ arrested for fraud
A Johannesburg woman accused of defrauding many people who believed they were legitimately buying property has been arrested.
Nomakhosazana Petunia Macingwane, CEO and director of Petu Estate, was arrested on Monday on allegations of fraud.
Fuel prices look set to jump in March as diesel leads increases
South African motorists should brace for higher fuel costs in March, as the latest data from the Central Energy Fund (CEF) shows increasing under-recoveries across all fuel grades.

