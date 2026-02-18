Veteran journalist Mondli Makhanya succeeds Ndlozi on ‘Power Talk’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Politician-turned-radio-host Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has announced his departure from Power 98.7 after a one-year stint as the host of Power Talk.

Ndlozi made the formal announcement on-air on Tuesday. The move follows a hint he dropped earlier this month during a casual post-show conversation with Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi, where he jokingly remarked that radio is “too much work”.

Ndlozi joined the station on March 3 2025, shortly after stepping away from his duties in parliament.

The station has confirmed that veteran journalist Mondli Makhanya will succeed Ndlozi. Makhanya is scheduled to take over the 9am to 12 noon slot from March 2.

Power 98.7 released a statement thanking Ndlozi for “bringing his voice to Power Talk and for stepping behind the mic after his time in parliament to continue serving the nation”.

Shilumana Group executive chairman Given Mkhari expressed confidence in Makhanya’s appointment, citing his extensive industry experience and the trust he commands among South African decision-makers.

“For Power 98.7 audiences, this appointment is about bringing deeper insights, sharper interrogation, and power-packed analysis of South Africa’s political, economic, and social realities,” Mkhari said.

“Mondli brings authority, balance, and intellectual rigour that will translate into informed debate and credible storytelling.”

Makhanya boasts a distinguished career in South African media. His previous roles include editor-in-chief for City Press, Mail & Guardian, Sunday Times and Times Media Group.

He was also the chairperson of the South African National Editors’ Forum.

Makhanya expressed his enthusiasm for the new role, emphasising the importance of the platform in the current media landscape.

“POWER Talk is a vital platform for national conversation,” Makhanya said. “I am excited to join POWER 98.7 at a time when journalistic credibility is under pressure and trusted information matters more than ever. I look forward to engaging listeners with rigorous, inclusive conversations grounded in facts, context, and accountability.”

TimesLIVE