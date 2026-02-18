WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

The five men accused of the murder of soccer star Senzo Meyiwa are back in the dock on Wednesday at the Pretoria high court. The soccer star was killed in an apparent robbery in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni, in 2014.
TimesLIVE
