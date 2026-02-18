WATCH | State completes probe in Shebeshxt attempted murder case

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The state says it has completed its investigations into the attempted murder case of popular Lekompo musician Shebeshxt and the matter is ready for trial.

Shebeshxt, whose real name is Katlego Lehlogonolo Chauke, appeared at the Polokwane magistrate’s court on Wednesday. He handed himself over to the police in November after allegedly shooting an excited fan that was greeting him. The man was seriously injured and Shebeshxt was charged with attempted murder.

It was after he appeared in court for that matter that it was revealed that he is facing cases in other courts and the director for public prosecutions ordered that they be consolidated. Among other charges he faces are assault and the possession of an unlicensed firearm.

Prosecutor Kgaogelo Lekoloane requested the court that the matter be postponed for the arrangement of a regional court date.

“To confirm, investigations are complete and in line with the directive from the director of public prosecutions, your worship. We request that this matter be postponed for arrangement of a regional court date.”

“We have already arranged a date with my colleague, for March 27. The accused will be in custody,” said Lekoloane.

Lot Ramusi, Shebeshxt’s lawyer, confirmed the arrangement.

National prosecuting authority spokesperson in Limpopo Mashudu Malabi says they will await the arrangement of a regional court date and could not confirm if new charges have been added to the nine Shebeshxt is facing.

“We are going to come back here [on March 27] and we are going to get a date for the trial in the regional court,” said Malabi.

On February 11 Shebeshxt was expected to appear in court to face allegations of being in possession of drugs and a cellphone while in the Polokwane police station holding cells, where he is being held for alleged attempted murder.

However, the case was delayed after the matter was not put on the roll due to missing information and the docket being returned to police.

