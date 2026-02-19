5 things you need to know about Shadrack Sibiya’s testimony on Thursday

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

lead-art-block.fullscreen-enter Expand Suspended deputy national police commissioner Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya testifies before the Madlanga commission of inquiry in Pretoria. Photo Veli Nhlapo (Veli Nhlapo)

Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya concluded presenting his evidence contained in a 90-page document at the Madlanga commission of inquiry on Thursday afternoon. He told the commission that he had never received any illicit funds from Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala.

He told the commission that evidence presented to the commission was not factual, and was meant to serve a certain narrative about him.

He said he had been advised that the search-and-seizure warrants issued against him contained defects.

Sibiya confirmed knowing alleged ANC-fixer Brown Mogotsi. He said they had met in Cape Town, and Mogotsi had told him about a plot to remove him from SAPS.

He said Matlala had paid for the “Brazilian butt lift” of acting deputy commissioner Lt-Gen Hilda Senthumule. Sowetan



