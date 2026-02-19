5 things you need to know about Shadrack Sibiya’s testimony on Thursday

Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya concluded presenting his evidence contained in a 90-page document at the Madlanga commission of inquiry on Thursday afternoon.
- He told the commission that he had never received any illicit funds from Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala.
- He told the commission that evidence presented to the commission was not factual, and was meant to serve a certain narrative about him.
- He said he had been advised that the search-and-seizure warrants issued against him contained defects.
- Sibiya confirmed knowing alleged ANC-fixer Brown Mogotsi. He said they had met in Cape Town, and Mogotsi had told him about a plot to remove him from SAPS.
- He said Matlala had paid for the “Brazilian butt lift” of acting deputy commissioner Lt-Gen Hilda Senthumule.
Sowetan
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.