Informal traders threaten City of Joburg with permanent protests

Informal traders march to the City of Joburg offices in Braamfontein to protest against what they say is 'harassment' and 'ill treatment' of legal informal traders operating within the city. PHOTO: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

Informal traders have threatened to protest at the City of Johannesburg offices every day from next week if they do not receive their trading permits within seven days.

Hundreds of traders marched to the department of economic development on Thursday, protesting against what they describe as ongoing harassment by the Johannesburg Metro police and repeated delays in the issuance of permits they say are essential for their livelihoods.

The traders, many of whom have been operating for decades in designated trading areas, carried banners and chanted songs as they made their way to the department’s offices.

Some carried placards saying “JMPD must stop smash and grab”, while others sang traditional protest songs, raising their voices against what they described as systemic abuse by the city’s enforcement agencies.

“We have been applying for trading cards and permits, but they have not been issued to us. This is the money we use to raise our children and take care of our families. But they (Joburg city) do not cater for its citizens,” said Martha Themba, one of the traders, speaking amid the chanting crowd.

Another trader, Jabu Khoza, who has been trading for 27 years, described the daily struggles they face on the streets.

“We don’t have proper places where we can sell. We don’t have bathrooms. Metro (police) harasses us every day and takes our stock. We are trying to work because there are no jobs. This is how we make sure our children are taken care of,” he said.

At the front of the protest, Lulama Mali, president of the Johannesburg Informal Traders Development Powerhouse association, read a detailed memorandum directly to the city officials and Johannesburg metro police department (JMPD) representatives present.

Among the key demands, Mali called for proper consultation between the city and informal traders’ leaders.

“We demand proper consultation with informal traders’ leaders, mainly block leaders and their affiliated representatives, for discussion on the city’s approach to informal trading,” Mali read.

She also called for the re-demarcation of formal, council-approved trading spaces in line with the 2016 layout map and the fast-tracking of new trading permits.

On enforcement, Mali was equally firm: “JMPD must stop removing informal traders in designated trading spaces,” he said.

She further demanded the reinstatement of demarcated stands on Eloff Street between Plein and Jeppe streets and the formalisation of the Von Brandis Linear Market, which traders say was previously approved by the city.

Traders also accused certain officials of corruption and extortion.

“We demand they stop the extortion syndicate within JMPD claiming thousands of rands to allow a person who is selling at an approved area and who has a permit in hand,” she said.

The memorandum warned that failure to address these issues would escalate the protest action and further strain the relationship between the city and informal traders.

After the handover of the memorandum, the acting director of the departnent of eonomic development, Patson Khoza, addressed the traders directly.

“Some of you have already verified and printed your permits — those that are not yet collected can come and check your status,” he said.

Khoza confirmed that a meeting would be held on Wednesday with block leaders to discuss all outstanding issues.

“We are going to make sure that everyone trading in an area that is demarcated for trading will receive a permit. We want to fast-track the process of issuing permits to all legal traders,” he said.

He acknowledged that JMPD-related grievances would also be addressed, emphasising that only traders operating in officially demarcated areas would qualify for permits.

Despite the city’s assurances, the traders remained vocal and determined. They continued to chant slogans and revolutionary songs, calling for dignity, fairness, and recognition of their contributions to the city’s economy.

Many said that without urgent action, they would escalate their protests, visiting city offices daily until their demands were met.