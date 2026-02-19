Madibeng council meeting on mayor’s conduct called off

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The council meeting on forensic investigation findings that revealed mayor Douglas Maimane withheld council reports in Madibeng municipality was abruptly cancelled.

A special council meeting scheduled to discuss damning findings of a forensic investigation in Madibeng municipality in Brits was cancelled at the eleventh hour.

The meeting, which was scheduled to be held on Thursday, was called at the behest of North West co-operative governance MEC Oageng Molapisi.

The investigation completed last year found that mayor Douglas Maimane had sat on reports which were meant to be tabled before the council.

A letter seen by Sowetan’s sister publication TimesLIVE which was sent to Madibeng council speaker Ditshego Mbezi, dated February 18, stated that the meeting “has been indefinitely postponed”.

“Kindly inform council accordingly. I sincerely apologise for the inconvenience this might cause,” wrote Molapisi.

The meeting was expected to discuss Maimane’s fate, as the report recommends that action be taken against him, among others.

The damning report, which has not been made public but which the Sunday Times has seen and reported on, revealed rampant corruption and maladministration under the tenure of controversial mayor Maimane, who has also been implicated in wrongdoing.

Maimane’s spokesperson, Thabo Skhosana, told the Sunday Times that it would be “unsound” for Maimane to comment on the forensic report before it is tabled in council.

The investigation was launched in 2025 after co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) minister Velenkosini Hlabisa referred a complaint — sent to his office by a community member — to Molapisi.

TimesLIVE