Mystery fire damages two mobile police offices in Mpumalanga

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

An investigation is underway following a fire incident which damaged two office containers at the Schoemansdal police station in Mpumalanga on Thursday afternoon.

Mpumalanga police are investigating the cause of a fire that damaged two mobile offices at the Schoemansdal police station on Thursday afternoon.

According to SAPS spokesperson Brig Donald Mdhluli, the fire broke out around noon in two containers used as office spaces at the station. Police officers on duty noticed the flames and immediately reported the incident.

All personnel were accounted for at the time, and no injuries were reported, he said.

“Assessments will be conducted to determine the extent of the damage and the public will be informed as more information becomes available. Meanwhile, an investigation continues,” said Mdhluli.

He said paramedics and firefighters responded promptly and managed to contain the blaze, preventing it from spreading to other parts of the facility.

The cause of the fire remains unknown and an inquiry has been opened.

Acting Mpumalanga police commissioner Maj-Gen Zeph Mkhwanazi said a team of investigators had been appointed.

Police have assured the community that operations at the station would continue and that service delivery will not be disrupted. Members of the public with information related to the incident are urged to contact the authorities.