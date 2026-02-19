Sibiya claims search warrants had ‘material defects’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Suspended deputy national police commissioner Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya testifies before the Madlanga commission of inquiry in Pretoria. File photo.

Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya has told the Madlanga commission he has been advised that the search and seizure warrants that were issued against him contained material defects.

In October 2025 the police executed a search and seizure warrant at Sibiya’s home in Centurion and confiscated his cellphone and laptop a few days before he was to testify before the ad hoc committee tasked with investigating allegations of police infiltration and political interference in the justice system.

“I am advised that both search and seizure applications and warrants are beset by material defects, either in the manner in which the warrants were obtained or in the execution thereof.

“In my view, these cumulative irregularities demonstrate a concerted and improper attempt to obtain incriminating material against me, rather than a bona fide investigative process,” he said.

On Wednesday, Sibiya revealed that he also faces five charges of misconduct relating to the disbandment of the political killings task team.

According to his affidavit, Sibiya said the charges alleging his action to order the PKTT to hand him their dockets in December 2025 was improper.

Sibiya will continue his testimony to the commission over the next few days.

