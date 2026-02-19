Sibiya closes evidence to commission, accuses Senthumule of fraud

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Madlanga Commission heard testimony regarding who paid for the Brazilian Butt Lift for Lieutenant-General Hilda Senthumule.

Suspended Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya, in his closing testimony to the Madlanga commission on Thursday, accused the acting deputy police commissioner for crime detection of fraud.

Sibiya told the commission he had lodged a case with the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) against Lt-Gen Hilda Senthumule for submitting fake claims on his behalf.

“When I came [back] to the police, she rejected protection [for me]. I have paperwork with her signature and her stuff officer claiming overtime for my protectors, people I have never seen; their names are there; I know them; I have seen them; I have never met them,” said Sibiya.

“She was claiming overtime for me, for the protectors that I have not met; I reported the matter to Ipid. The paperwork is here and I wish it could be shown,” he added.

Sibiya also revealed that Vusi “Cat” Matlala had paid for Senthumule’s Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL).

“Somebody spoke about the BBL [Brig Rachel Matjeng] and commissioner [Sandile] Khumalo was asking questions about the BBL. She [Senthumule] reported to me she could not sit; she was lying in the car because she had to spend three months without sitting,” said Sibiya.

Justice Madlanga interjected: “Who is she?”

“General Senthumule,” Sibiya responded.

On a different matter, Sibiya told the commission he believed certain evidence presented before the commission had not been factual and was meant to serve a certain narrative about him.

Sibiya denied that a white BMW spotted at the house of alleged cartel member Katiso ‘KT’ Molefe was registered to his office.

CCTV footage shows Witness F at Molefe’s home, then leaving the home with a paper bag after a few minutes.

Sibiya said at the time the BMW was seen at Molefe’s home in November 2024, the vehicle was not registered to his office and only fell under his office in August 2025, a few months before it was presented to the commission by head of crime intelligence Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo.

“The cumulative effect of the evidence placed before the commission reveals a pattern of selective disclosure whereby information is chosen and presented in a manner that advances a predetermined narrative about me rather than a balanced and objective account of the facts,” Sibiya told the commission.

He also denied that Witness F was a middleman between himself and cartel members.

“He [witness F] is several levels below me in the organisation’s hierarchy and has a direct line manager to whom he reports, not me.”

A personal relationship did not translate to any improper conduct, he added.

Sibiya also denied allegations he had received money from cartel members.

“I categorically deny that I have ever received, solicited or accepted any form of gratification, inducement, benefit or kickback from Matlala or any other person.”

Sibiya concluded presenting his 90-page statement on Thursday afternoon. In his conclusion he expressed his gratitude to be given the opportunity to present his side of the story.