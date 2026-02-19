The AM Check-in | Your Top 3 Reads Today

EFF, ActionSA reject roles in Ekurhuleni after cabinet reshuffle
Ekurhuleni is at a tipping point after coalition partners, the EFF and ActionSA, rejected invitations to join ANC councillor Nkosindiphile Xhakaza’s mayoral committee.
WATCH | State completes probe in Shebeshxt attempted murder case
The state says it has completed its investigations into the attempted murder case of popular Lekompo musician Shebeshxt and the matter is ready for trial.
Three nabbed in gold rush frenzy as standoff with cops continues
Ekurhuleni metro police have arrested three people in connection with the illegal mining activities that have drawn large numbers of people to a disused cattle kraal in the Gugulethu informal settlement in Payneville, Springs.
