The AM Check-in | Your Top 3 Reads Today

Ekurhuleni mayor Nkosindiphile Xhakaza. Photo:Thulani Mbele
EFF, ActionSA reject roles in Ekurhuleni after cabinet reshuffle

Ekurhuleni mayor Nkosindiphile Xhakaza. Picture: Thulani Mbele
Ekurhuleni is at a tipping point after coalition partners, the EFF and ActionSA, rejected invitations to join ANC councillor Nkosindiphile Xhakaza’s mayoral committee.

WATCH | State completes probe in Shebeshxt attempted murder case

Limpopo singer Shebeshxt (Facebook)

The state says it has completed its investigations into the attempted murder case of popular Lekompo musician Shebeshxt and the matter is ready for trial.

Three nabbed in gold rush frenzy as standoff with cops continues

SAPS and EMPD officers at Payneville, an informal settlement in Springs, Ekurhuleni, where residents have been digging up beaus ethey believe there are gold particles in the area. ANTONIO MUCHAVE (Antonio Muchave)

Ekurhuleni metro police have arrested three people in connection with the illegal mining activities that have drawn large numbers of people to a disused cattle kraal in the Gugulethu informal settlement in Payneville, Springs.

