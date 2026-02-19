Three nabbed in gold rush frenzy as standoff with cops continues

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Police arrive at the Gugulethu informal settlement in Springs to stop the community from illegal mining.

Ekurhuleni metro police have arrested three people in connection with the illegal mining activities that have drawn large numbers of people to a disused cattle kraal in the Gugulethu informal settlement in Payneville, Springs.

Municipal spokesperson Phakamile Mbengashe said the arrests formed part of ongoing efforts by law enforcement agencies to clamp down on unlawful mining operations in the area.

Mbengashe said further arrests were likely as investigations continue and the standoff between law enforcement officers and the illegal miners persists.

Ekurhuleni metro and SAPS officers' arrival disrupts the community meeting in Spring, Ekurhuleni, where residents have been digging because they believe there are gold particles.

The community had decided in a meeting held earlier yesterday they’d carry on digging despite being warned against it by law enforcement.

Police arrived around midday and confiscated some of the tools and material used by the diggers. The police left just after lunch, and by 3pm small groups of diggers were seen going back armed with more tools.

Illegal mining has been a constant challenge in parts of Springs and surrounding areas, posing serious risks to community safety, infrastructure, and the environment. However, in Gugulethu, the situation escalated last week when rumours went around that a resident found gold deposits while digging in the kraal.

Since then, dozens of people have visited the area, while some, who posed as owners of the kraal, charged an entry fee.

It is not clear if, indeed, gold exists in the area, but one woman interviewed by Sowetan last week claimed to have made some money.

The community of Springs, Ekurhuleni, who have been digging the ground, believing that there is gold, holding a meeting on Wednesday.

“The alleged gold finding claim has not been verified after the rumour that 7g of gold were found here. On the issue of arrests, we can confirm that three people were arrested and are going to be taken to Springs Police Station. If there are more arrests, we will confirm the numbers,” Mbengashe said on Wednesday.

Police were expected to begin filling the holes but had not done so by late yesterday.

