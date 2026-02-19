WATCH | Sibiya claims Matlala paid for top cop’s BBL

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya has revealed that Vusi “Cat” Matlala paid for acting deputy police commissioner Lt-Gen Hilda Senthumule’s Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL).

The suspended top cop told the Madlanga commission on Thursday that it was difficult for him to reconcile with Senthumule’s statement publicly denying her association with Matlala given the evidence that he had at his disposal.

“Somebody spoke about the BBL [Brig Rachel Matjeng] and commissioner [Sandile] Khumalo was asking questions about the BBL. She [Senthumule] reported to me she could not sit; she was lying in the car because she had to spend three months without sitting,” said Sibiya.

Justice Madlanga interjected: “Who is she?”

“General Senthumule” Sibiya responded.

Sibiya also told the commission that in and around 2024, 10 refrigerators were accepted by Senthumule from Medicare2024 (Matlala’s company) and that they were not declared through proper channels.

SAPS Brig Rachel Matjeng, who was confirmed to be Matlala’s mistress, told the commission earlier this month that there were rumours that Matlala had paid for her BBL, but she denied this. Instead, she said, another SAPS officer had received a BBL paid for by Matlala.