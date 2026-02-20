Between Meetings with Sowetan | Your Daily Lunchtime Read

‘The only option that the family had was to submit the body as proof of death’
A funeral home that deposited the body of a grandmother inside a Capitec Bank branch as “proof of death” after the family was allegedly given the runaround on the payout of a funeral policy, says they were acting on the family’s wishes.
SANDF senior official Johannes Mkhabela’s PA and lawyer also arrested for bribery
The lawyer and a PA of a senior South African National Defence Force (SANDF) official embroiled in a R1.5m bribery scandal have also been arrested for allegedly trying to bribe an investigating officer.
Services Seta launches new qualification for franchise managers
The Services Sector Education and Training Authority (Services Seta) has developed a new qualification to equip managers with the competencies required to run franchise operations effectively.
