Between Meetings with Sowetan | Your Daily Lunchtime Read

Two women who were arrested after taking their grandmother's corpse into a Capitec branch in KwaDukuza on Wednesday were due to appear in court. The matter was not heard as the senior public prosecutor is still investigating.

‘The only option that the family had was to submit the body as proof of death’

Two women who were arrested after taking their grandmother's corpse into a Capitec branch in KwaDukuza on Wednesday were due to appear in court. The matter was not heard as the senior public prosecutor is still investigating.

A funeral home that deposited the body of a grandmother inside a Capitec Bank branch as “proof of death” after the family was allegedly given the runaround on the payout of a funeral policy, says they were acting on the family’s wishes.

SANDF senior official Johannes Mkhabela’s PA and lawyer also arrested for bribery

Johannes Mkhabela, SANDF brig-Gen (Herman Moloi)

The lawyer and a PA of a senior South African National Defence Force (SANDF) official embroiled in a R1.5m bribery scandal have also been arrested for allegedly trying to bribe an investigating officer.

Services Seta launches new qualification for franchise managers

Picture: istock

The Services Sector Education and Training Authority (Services Seta) has developed a new qualification to equip managers with the competencies required to run franchise operations effectively.

