Johannes Mkhabela, his lawyer and personal assistant appear in court for bribery

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

SANDF Brig-Gen Johannes Mkhabela appears with his lawyer, Mannik Mulaudzi, and PA Thembi Hlungwane, at the Pretoria magistrate's court.

The lawyer and personal assistant (PA) of a senior South African National Defence Force official arrested with him over allegations that they all tried to bribe a police officer have been released on bail, while he will have to wait until Monday to see whether he stays behind bars or is released.

Brig-Gen Johannes Mkhabela was arrested last Friday after he allegedly paid an investigating officer R50,000 for the officer to quash an intimidation case against him.

The allegations are that Mkhabela tried to bribe an investigating officer with R1.5m in an attempt to stop a case of intimidation he was being investigated for.

On Thursday, his PA, Thembi Hlungwane, and lawyer Mannik Mulaudzi were also added and charged for corruption. They allegedly also tried to bribe the same police officer.

All three appeared in court on Friday.

During his bail bid on Friday, Mkhabela said he intends to plead not guilty and that should he be kept in custody he would be prejudiced.

“Should I continue to be in incarceration I will suffer serious prejudice. I will not be able to contribute to my defence. It will become difficult, if not practically impossible, to have adequate time and facilities to prepare for my defence with my lawyers because of prison terms and conditions,” he said.

However, magistrate C Chokoe granted bail only to Mulaudzi and Hlungwane.

“The quantum of bail is R5,000; you should not make any contact with the witness directly or indirectly,” he said.

“In terms of accused one [Mkhabela], I will deliver my judgment on Monday,” Chokoe said.

Sowetan