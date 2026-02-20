SANDF senior official Johannes Mkhabela’s PA and lawyer also arrested for bribery

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The lawyer and a PA of a senior South African National Defence Force (SANDF) official embroiled in a R1.5m bribery scandal have also been arrested for allegedly trying to bribe an investigating officer.

Brig-Gen Johannes Mkhabela is currently behind bars on allegations of trying to bribe a police officer to squash a case involving him.

Sowetan understands his lawyer and PA were allegedly also arrested on Thursday for trying to bribe the same officer.

A reliable source confirmed that the two have been charged with corruption. “The lawyer and the PA were charged yesterday. Allegations are that they attempted to bribe the investigating officer,” he said.

Another source from the Pretoria magistrate’s court, where the two are expected to make their first appearance, also confirmed the arrest of the two. “Yes, the lawyer was arrested and the charge sheet is still being processed,” said the source.

Allegations are the the investigating officers who arrested Mkhabela and his co-accused are from the task team established by President Cyril Ramaphosa after getting the Madlanga commission interim report. Ramaphosa instructed the police minister and the national commissioner to set up the task team to investigate allegations emerging from the commission.

Mkhabela, director of special acquisitions at the SANDF, was arrested on Friday last week for fraud and appeared at the Pretoria magistrate’s court on Monday, when the matter was postponed to Friday.

Mkhabela is expected to make an application while his PA and lawyer are expected to make their first appearance in the same court.

