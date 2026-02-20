The AM Check-in | Your Top 3 Reads Today

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Son of late former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe and another have been taken in for questioning after a gardner was shot at the Mugabe residence in Hyde Park, Johannesburg. Picture:

Gunshots at Mugabe home ‘frequent’, residents claim

Police at the residence of the son of former Zimbabwe president Robert Mugabe in Hyde Park after a gardener was reportedly shot. Picture: (Thulani Mbele)

A Hyde Park security guard has revealed that the shooting at the home of the late Robert Mugabe’s sons that left a gardener badly wounded was not the first time gunshots were heard from the sprawling mansion.

Capitec Bank apologises for body brought to KZN branch

Two women were arrested after taking their grandmother's corpse into a Capitec branch in KwaDukuza. (SUPPLIED)

Capitec Bank has apologised to the bereaved family who brought the body of their relative to a branch as proof of death after the bank allegedly delayed making payments for the burial.

Sibiya closes evidence to commission, accuses Senthumule of fraud

Lieutenant-General Hilda Senthumule testifies at the Madlanga commission. (Freddy Mavunda)

Suspended Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya, in hishttps://www.sowetan.co.za/news/2026-02-19-5-things-you-need-to-know-about-shadrack-sibiyas-testimony-on-thursday/ to the Madlanga commission on Thursday, accused the acting deputy police commissioner for crime detection of fraud.

Sowetan