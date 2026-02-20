News

WATCH LIVE | Police minister Cachalia releases quarterly crime statistics

Firoz Cachalia will unveil the quarterly figures today

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

Acting police minister Firoz Cachalia (centre). File photo. (Eugene Coetzee)

Acting police minister Firoz Cachalia is releasing the quarterly crime statistics on Friday.

Cachalia will be joined by his two deputy ministers, Cassel Mathale and Polly Boshielo, and national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola.

TimesLIVE


Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

5 things you need to know about Shadrack Sibiya’s testimony on Thursday

2

Capitec Bank apologises for body brought to KZN branch

3

WATCH | ‘I want my money’: Victims confront scam suspect’s sister

4

WATCH | Sibiya denies friendship with alleged cartel member ‘Cat’ Matlala

5

WATCH | 11-year-old racer from Pretoria chases Formula One dream

Related Articles