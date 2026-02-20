WATCH | ‘You can further your studies in jail,’ teen murder-accused told after being denied bail

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

One of the two Mpumalanga teenagers accused of murdering Lusanda Mathabela was denied bail on Friday after the magistrate said his reason to be released did not constitute exceptional circumstances.

Lungelo Sithole had requested bail to further his studies, but magistrate Patrick Morris said he could do that while in custody.

Sithole and co-accused Katlego Mokoena, both 18, are accused of killing 19-year-old Mathabela at her home at Mataffin in Mbombela on November 3 last year.

Mathabela was Mokoena’s ex-girlfriend.

The court heard that Mathabela was found with 23 stab wounds lying face-down with her stomach cut open and her intestines hanging out.

The court heard that Mathabela was found with 23 stab wounds lying face-down with her stomach cut open and her intestines hanging out.

Handing down judgment on the bail application in the Nelspruit magistrate’s court, Morris said when Mathabela was killed in November last year, South Africans were marching to demand that the president declare gender-based violence a pandemic.

“The court finds that the accused’s reason to be released on bail because he wants to further his studies does not constitute exceptional circumstances.

“According to the investigating officer, the deceased, Lusanda Mathabela, was stabbed about 23 times. The accused tells the court that he did not take part in the murder, however the court is of the view that had the accused not taken part he would have shouted for help or helped the deceased while she was being killed.

“The court is of the view that the murder of Lusanda Mathabela was well-planned and the court decides that bail for the accused is denied,” said Morris.

Spokesperson for the Mathabela family Abby Sibiya told Sowetan the family was happy Sithole was denied bail.

“We hope Lusanda, where she is, she’s smiling because of the support we got from the media making her plight known to the country.

“We believe Mokoena’s bail is also going to be denied,” said Sibiya.

Mpumalanga MEC for community safety, security and liaison Jackie Macie welcomed the court’s judgment, saying it would send a strong message to anyone wanting to hurt women.

“This will teach other young people and men in the country that hurting, abusing or killing women is not welcomed, and punishment awaits anyone who does that,” said Macie.