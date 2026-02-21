Lesufi scrambles for allies

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

ANC’s Ekurhuleni ‘defiant’ mayor angers EFF by stripping it of posts, with repercussions for the wider balance of power in the province

The provincial leadership of the ANC in Gauteng is battling to keep the EFF onside in their ruling coalition after Ekurhuleni mayor Nkosindiphile Xhakaza alienated the red berets by cutting three key posts they had held — including that of council speaker.

Several sources said the ANC leadership was holding talks with the EFF on how to salvage the relationship, which was dealt a body blow by Xhakaza’s unilateral action.

Insiders say Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi might offer the red berets positions in his provincial executive in an attempt to smooth things over.

Read more.