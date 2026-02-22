97 SAPS officers accused of sexual misconduct

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Gauteng legislature’s community safety portfolio committee has expressed outrage after learning that at least 97 members of the SAPS have been accused of sexual violence or rape nationally.

The figures, according to the committee, were revealed in a stakeholder engagement on Friday, drawn from the Independent Police Investigative Directorate’s 2024/2025 annual report.

Committee chairperson Bandile Masuku described it as a betrayal of public trust.

“Committee members said they were deeply disturbed that officers constitutionally mandated to protect women, children, and other vulnerable groups are themselves allegedly implicated in serious sexual offences. The committee condemned the alleged conduct, saying any involvement in sexual violence is wholly incompatible with the duties of policing and must be met with swift and visible consequences.”

However, he said the committee recognises that many SAPS officers serve with integrity under difficult conditions and should not be judged by the alleged actions of a few.

“As part of its oversight work, the committee visited Fochville, Ivory Park, Sebokeng, Sharpeville, and Mamelodi East police stations. None of the stations achieved full compliance with the Domestic Violence Act. Non-compliance was largely attributed to administrative, infrastructural, and operational shortcomings, including misalignment between pocketbooks, occurrence books and registers, incomplete documentation, and recording errors.”

Masuku said while some of these failures may appear procedural, “the committee stressed they have direct consequences for legal compliance and for the quality and timeliness of services provided to victims”.

He added that there was a call for the department of social development to prioritise the employment of additional social workers and to strengthen funding for NPOs.

“The committee also highlighted a shortage of social workers and reduced funding for NPOs that support victims and assist police with compliance, reaffirming that compliance with the Domestic Violence Act is non-negotiable. The committee said it would intensify oversight, engage SAPS leadership and pursue accountability measures to restore public trust and protect victims of domestic violence,” Masuku said.

