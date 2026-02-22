‘Deadbeat dad’ drama steals show at Lebo M’s glitzy screening

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Lebo M with his wife at the 'Legacy in Motion' event at Hyde Park NuMetro.

Renowned producer and composer Lebo Morake set tongues wagging at a screening of some of his work this week, in which he labels veteran sportscaster Robert Marawa as having been a “deadbeat” dad.

His comment sparked a stern retort from an irate Marawa.

Morake, globally known as Lebo M, hosted a celebrity-filled VIP screening of Lebo M: Legacy in Motion at Nu Metro Hyde Park on Thursday night. Guests included:

radio personality Tbo Touch;

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba;

actress Lillian Dube;

radio presenter Penny Lebyane;

author and public speaker Bongani Luvalo and

members of the musical group Kwela Tebza.

