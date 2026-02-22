NewsPREMIUM

‘Deadbeat dad’ drama steals show at Lebo M’s glitzy screening

Snippet from ‘Last Woman Standing’ sparks retort from irate Robert Marawa and sets social media alight

Kgomotso Moganedi

Kgomotso Moganedi

Entertainment reporter

Lebo M with his wife at the 'Legacy in Motion' event at Hyde Park NuMetro. (Mukovhe Mulidzwi)

Renowned producer and composer Lebo Morake set tongues wagging at a screening of some of his work this week, in which he labels veteran sportscaster Robert Marawa as having been a “deadbeat” dad.

His comment sparked a stern retort from an irate Marawa.

Morake, globally known as Lebo M, hosted a celebrity-filled VIP screening of Lebo M: Legacy in Motion at Nu Metro Hyde Park on Thursday night. Guests included:

  • radio personality Tbo Touch;
  • ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba;
  • actress Lillian Dube;
  • radio presenter Penny Lebyane;
  • author and public speaker Bongani Luvalo and
  • members of the musical group Kwela Tebza.

Read more.


Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Beating Pirates was not the original plan, says Casric Stars coach Mthombeni

2

5 things you need to know about Shadrack Sibiya’s testimony on Thursday

3

Capitec Bank apologises for body brought to KZN branch

4

WATCH | ‘I want my money’: Victims confront scam suspect’s sister

5

WATCH | Sibiya denies friendship with alleged cartel member ‘Cat’ Matlala