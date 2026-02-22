Fear still grips Sporong despite increased police, army presence

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Residents welcomes the deployment of police to places such as Sporong. Photo Veli Nhlapo

Sibongile*, a resident of the Sporong informal settlement on the West Rand, has not slept in her home for nearly a month.

She is so fearful that every night she takes her three children to go and sleep with friends whose homes are closer to the mobile police station in the area.

In January, she was one of hundreds of residents who fled Sporong due to violence from zama-zama gangs and sought refuge at a community hall in Randfontein.

Despite the government increasing police visibility in the area last month, which led to residents returning to their homes, Sibongile is still apprehensive about sleeping at home at night.

“I am too scared to sleep here [at home]. I sleep better when I am at my friends’ place,” she said.

Police have increased patrols in the area and have conducted raids targeting illegal mining activities.

However, for Sibongile, the further she lives from the police vans, the more vulnerable she feels.

Another woman said she was also not sleeping at home and leaves her shack at around 8pm to go sleep at a friend’s home.

“Even during the day, sometimes I get scared and jumpy. We still have trauma from what has been happening to us,” she said.

Sporong residents who spoke to Sowetan at the weekend said despite a heightened police presence, they still live in fear at night but that they were a bit more settled on Thursday after seeing the army patrolling the area.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the deployment of the army to hotspot areas affected by gang violence and illegal mining during his state of the nation address last week.

The deployment, however, may have come too little too late for some residents. While several families have moved to newly allocated houses, others have moved out of the area permanently.

Police nyalas are stationed at an open field, alongside a mobile police station and patrol vehicles.

For Emma Masethi, 38, the police presence has not erased residents’ fear.

“Life will never be the same for me and my family. Our children have trauma, and even when there is a loud bang from the dumping site, the children start jumping. We get scared,” she said.

“Our clinic is also far, and when we go there the police are not there, and these people might attack us, saying we brought the police here.”

Another resident said: “I am scared. When I walk [to the clinic], there is an open space, and the grass is too high to see ahead, and the police are not there.

“We want to move to our new homes so that our safety can be guaranteed. It is also impossible to go and look for piece jobs.”

Thomas Monamudi, 55, said that although police patrol day and night, residents are not fully at ease.

Thomas Monamudi who welcomes the deployment of soldiers to places such as Sporong. Photo Veli Nhlapo (Veli Nhlapo)

“Yes, we feel safe, but not completely. Life is not nice anymore. We are only a few people left here. Our neighbours have left, and even when you are sleeping at night, you don’t know if people might come and attack you because the police are stationed in one place.”

He welcomed the announcement that the army would be deployed to deal with illegal miners.

Eddie Saudi, 59, said the increased police presence has brought stability.

Eddie Saudi says he is able to sleep at night because there is police presence in Sporong. Photo Veli Nhlapo (Veli Nhlapo)

“Since the police have been here, everything is back to normal. Life is not like before. We are no longer being terrorised by zama zamas. I can sleep, and I don’t have doubts that we will be attacked,” he said.

The latest crime statistics have revealed that police recorded 16 murders connected to illegal mining between October and Decemeber 2025, 15 in Gauteng and one in the north west. Police have also recorded seven cases of attempted murder relating to illegal mining.

* Not her real name

