Gauteng relocates some Sporong families displaced by illegal miners’ violence

The Gauteng department of human settlement says it has delivered houses to some residents of the Sporong informal settlement who were displaced by alleged illegal miners’ violence.

Department spokesperson Tahir Sema confirmed to Sowetan that 23 families were allocated houses at the Western mega housing project between January 30 and February 6.

“The beneficiaries have taken occupation of their homes after the completion of the allocation and handover processes,” he said.

However, community leader Elsie Mokobane said 48 families had been allocated housing.

Mokobane showed Sowetan a list of residents who were moved, including what she called “special cases”, which include the elderly and those who were attacked by illegal miners in their homes.

She said some residents who decided to leave the area to live elsewhere would still be considered, as they were part of the database.

The fast-tracked relocation comes after Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi and his MECs visited the displaced residents who had found refuge at a hall in Randfontein. At the time, the residents said they were excited they would be allocated homes — a process they expect to happen soon.

His promises were met with applause from residents, many of whom said they no longer felt safe returning to Sporong.

Meanwhile, Sema said the department, in partnership with the Rand West City local municipality, was implementing a phased allocation programme in seven priority informal settlements, including Sporong.

He said this was being undertaken through a block allocation approach, whereby qualifying beneficiaries are progressively allocated to completed, quality-assured housing units at projects such as the Western mega housing project, Dan Tloome housing project, and Droogeheuwel mega housing project, as units become available.

“It is important to note that housing allocations are governed by the Gauteng provincial housing allocation policy, and not all residents will necessarily qualify for government-subsidised housing.

“Beneficiaries must meet the prescribed criteria, which include verification against the national housing needs register, income thresholds, citizenship requirements, and confirmation that applicants have not previously benefited from a government housing subsidy.”

Sema said allocations will continue to prioritise verified and qualifying beneficiaries until all eligible Sporong residents have been accommodated.

“The relocation and informal settlement upgrading process is undertaken in close coordination with the municipality, including the phased decommissioning of vacated structures.”

Sema said due to the dependency on construction completion, quality assurance processes, and beneficiary verification, specific timelines for future allocations could not be confirmed now.

Sporong made national news last month when alleged zama zama extortion and violence resulted in more than 400 families fleeing the area to go and live under cramped and unhygienic conditions at a community hall.

