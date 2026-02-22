Hawks arrest 20 suspects in R113m Mpumalanga school repairs scandal

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Hawks outside the house of a Mpumalanga pastor believed to be embroiled in a R113 corruption scandal.

Twenty suspects, including former and current senior officials in the Mpumalanga government, have been arrested in a sting operation by the Hawks in connection with fraud and corruption in a R113m “emergency school repairs” scandal.

Those arrested include the former acting HOD of the education department, the former acting CFO, and the chief director of planning and director of implementation in the department.

Head of the Hawks in Mpumalanga Gen Nico Gerber led a team to the suspects’ homes on Sunday morning, where some were found and arrested.

“[R113m] was distributed in a web of money laundering to government officials and families of the officials.” — Gen Nico Gerber

One well-known pastor from Barberton had to be called to return home or hand himself in to the nearest police station. This was after his family told the Hawks that he was praying in the mountains.

Three other suspects were arrested in Limpopo, seven in Gauteng and one in Cape Town.

“[The arrests] emanate from a case that was opened with us in [the] 2019/20 financial year and relates to fraud and corruption,“ Gerber said.

“The service providers [for repairs and maintenance in 21 schools] were handpicked, so the supply chain processes were not followed as well. These contractors worked with the officials.

“Seventeen service providers have been identified,” said Gerber, “and they will be arrested and will appear in [the Nelspruit magistrate’s] court along with the 10 officials of the department tomorrow [Monday].

“At this stage we can say that the acting HOD at the time, the chief directors for implementation, [the] directors of planning and the then acting CFO have been arrested already, and some will be arrested today as we speak.

“We charged them with fraud, theft and money laundering [of R113m] and also charges related to the Public Finance Management Act.”

“This [money] was distributed in a web of money laundering to government officials and families of the officials.

“That means what was meant for schools in rural areas was not directed as it should have been, and we want the accused to account. This is organised fraud and organised corruption,” said Gerber.

Sowetan