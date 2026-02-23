5 things you need to know as Sibiya gets a grilling at Madlanga commission

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Suspended deputy national police commissioner Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya testifies before Madlanga commission of inquiry in Pretoria. Photo Veli Nhlapo

Deputy police commissioner Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya faced tough questioning at the Madlanga commission on Monday with the issue of the impalas he allegedly received from Vusi Matlala taking centre stage.