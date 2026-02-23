5 things you need to know as Sibiya gets a grilling at Madlanga commission

Deputy police commissioner Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya faced tough questioning at the Madlanga commission on Monday with the issue of the impalas he allegedly received from Vusi Matlala taking centre stage.
- Sibiya denied he had acquired or received any impalas from Matlala or any other person, saying no animal was ever delivered to his plot.
- He further testified that the animals he inherited when he purchased the plot in 2017 were dying and the last antelope died in November 2023.
- The upkeep of the animals cost Sibiya a lot of money and he found it difficult to maintain them.
- Sibiya also argued that KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi had failed to disclose his meeting with Matlala when he testified at the commission.
- Sibiya said the interview Matlala had with the police in which he claimed to have sent impalas to Sibiya was AI-generated.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.