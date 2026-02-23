Colleagues remember Joe Latakgomo as ‘gentleman par excellence’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Former colleagues of the late veteran journalist and Sowetan’s founding editor, Joe Latakgomo, have described him as a remarkable human being.

Latakgomo died at Kalafong Hospital on Sunday.

His former colleague Phil Molefe, who worked with Latakgomo at The Star in the late 1980s, said Latakgomo was a remarkable human being inside and outside the newsroom and a “gentleman par excellence”.

Bra Joe provided leadership to many of us in the newsroom, and he was always willing to guide, to lead, and to encourage us. — Phil Molefe

“He was very courteous, warm, and approachable. Bra Joe provided leadership to many of us in the newsroom, and he was always willing to guide, to lead, and to encourage us,” Molefe said.

Latakgomo, who was the editor in charge of the op-ed page, encouraged many of them — senior reporters and correspondents — to write op-ed articles from time to time.

“He would always provide guidance and encouragement. Joe was a journalist’s journalist. He was affable. He was very warm and very pleasant to work with,” he said.

“He would never come across to you as your boss. He would always invite you, not call you; he would invite you to his office and say, ‘I see you have proposed to do this feature story.’

“‘How do you want to approach it? What are your angles, and why?’ He would invite you to his office and engage you.”

Another former colleague, Phil Mtimkulu, said Latakgomo assisted him with how to write a story and how to get interviews from people.

“He really looked after me, showing me the ropes. We got along very well. He was a person who was dedicated to his job,” said Mtimkulu.

The Press Council of South Africa, where he served as a public advocate, said it was deeply saddened by Letakgomo’s passing.

