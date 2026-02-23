Homeowners cash in on army’s presence in Thohoyandou

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Homeowners and guest house businesses in Thohoyandou and surrounding areas have cashed in a lot in the past four weeks due to the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) Armed Forces Day parade events that took place in the rural Limpopo town.

Mpho Makhanu, who owns two houses in Thohoyandou but lives full-time in Polokwane, said he was approached by the SANDF officials who told him they need accommodation for their members as most BnB’s and guest houses in the area were full.

His usually uses the two houses as holiday homes.

One of the properties is a double story house, situated in a quiet and serene part of Thohoyandou.

It has a double garage and a swimming pool. Inside it has a widely spacious planned furnished kitchen, dining and TV area and a working space (with desks and white chairs).

At the back, it has a sliding door that leads to a manicured garden where guests can work and relax.

It has five bedrooms and two bathrooms that have both a shower and a bathtub.

He also hired a chef that could cook for the guests, at their request.

“I had over 12 people spread between my two houses. I don’t recall the exact numbers because my wife is the one who handled the booking of the people and payments.

“We rented out rooms for R1,200 for a standard room, per person, including breakfast. We have had people staying in our place since January 11. While some paid in cash by themselves, for some we had to send an invoice to the SANDF for them to pay. This army event has been a good thing for many people in Thohoyandou, especially those with rooms in their yards they could rent out,” said Makhanu.

A member of the SANDF, who asked not to be named, said some of his colleagues were staying in houses where they paid R1,000 per night excluding breakfast.

“I got to Thohoyandou around the 11th of January and we have been staying here ever since. I am part of the advanced group, escorting a high-profile official from the SANDF.

“What I heard is that the owners of the guest houses and BnB’s are the ones who recommended which houses can be used to accommodate the members as they didn’t have space in their establishments. In most cases, they recommended their own homes,” said the official.

Muravha Nelwamondo, the co-owner of Thavhani Boutique Hotel and Elephant Boutique Lodge in Manini village, said she appreciates the SANDF for recognising Limpopo, and specifically the Vhembe District, for hosting the Armed Forces Day. She said the event significantly boosted both the local economy and tourism industry.

“Normally, January and February are considered a quieter period in tourism, as they follow the festive season. However, the Armed Forces Day activities brought renewed energy and opportunity to local businesses like ours,” said Nelwamondo.

Her establishments hosted 23 members of the SANDF including senior officials. She said as a result of the financial impact of this event, she felt compelled to give back to the community.

“We identified a local school within Maniini, Thivhilaeli Secondary School, where we donated 20 school shoes to learners in need, two packs of sanitary pads for each grade 12 learner and one laptop for the school,” said Nelwamondo.

She said the initiative was their way of ensuring that the benefits of tourism extend business and directly uplift the community.

Although she could not reveal how much she made in total for the past four weeks, she said all rooms were charged at government standard rates.

Mukhethwa Thari, who runs Zwizwo Guest House, also near Thavhani Mall, said he greatly benefited from this event. From the 18 rooms he rented to the SANDF, they made around R300,000 in four weeks.

“This money will help me to renovate my business and expand where I can, which will create more jobs. I have a guest house I want to finish building in Mavhunda village, I will use some of the money for that,” said Thari.

