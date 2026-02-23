‘Journalist’s journalist’ Joe Latakgomo dies

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Joe Latakgomo was described as a voice of courage and conscience.

Sowetan’s founding editor Joe Latakgomo, who also served as the Press Council of SA’s public advocate, has died.

Latakgomo, who has been described as a “journalist’s journalist”, died at Kalafong Hospital on Sunday, his wife Angie announced.

In a statement, the Press Council of SA said it was deeply saddened by Latakgomo’s passing.

She said Latakgomo joined the council after more than 50 years of active service in the media, reaching the heights of founding editor of Sowetan in 1981.

“Before that, he was a stalwart at The World and Weekend World, which were banned by the apartheid regime, and was assistant editor at the Post and Sunday Post,” said Press Council executive director Phathiswa Magopeni.

Magopeni said after Latakgomo’s editorship at Sowetan, he was assistant editor of The Star and assistant editor of the Argus Africa News Service.

He went on to become the public editor of Avusa (Times Media), now Arena Holdings.

“We mourn the passing of Joe Latakgomo, whose voice as public advocate of the Press Council of South Africa carried courage and conscience,” said Magopeni.

“He understood that robust, independent media accountability is the lifeblood of democracy. We honour and celebrate his contribution to strengthening the credibility, integrity and public trust in our media accountability and oversight system.

“The Press Council extends its most compassionate condolences to his wife, Angie, and the entire Latakgomo family, and to Bra Joe’s friends and former colleagues. He will never be forgotten.”

Among the things Latakgomo is remembered for was his love of football.

He was inducted into the SAB Sports Journalists Hall of Fame in 2009 and awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award by Safa in 2011.

“His book, Mzansi Magic, Struggle, Betrayal & Glory: The Story of South African Soccer, was published in 2010, and he also wrote the text for global icon Peter Magubane’s photographic commemoration, June 16, Never, Never Again, in 1996.”

Khanyi Ndaweni, case manager at the office of the Press Council, said: “He stood out as a kind and caring colleague who treated everyone with respect and warmth, and will be greatly missed.”

Current public advocate Thabo Leshilo said Latakgomo’s fearlessness in speaking truth to the power of the apartheid regime played an important part in inspiring some people to join journalism.

