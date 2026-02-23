SANDF brigadier at centre of R1.5m bribery scandal released on bail

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A senior South African National Defence Force (SANDF) official accused of trying to bribe an investigating officer with R1.5m so he could stop an investigation against him has been released on R10,000 bail.

The arrest of Brig-Gen Johannes Mkhabela, the SANDF’s special acquisition officer, came after he was allegedly caught red-handed with R50,000 trying to bribe the investigating officer.

He appeared on Monday at the Pretoria magistrate’s court, where he was charged with corruption and defeating the ends of justice. Sowetan understands that the case he is trying to squash is related to intimidation.

Handing down the bail judgement, magistrate Christopher Chokoe acknowledged that allegations made against Mkhabela are of a serious nature and that he has a case to answer to.

“In particular in the manner in which the state says it was applied during your arrest.”

“The court orders the following: that your application to be released on bail is successful and that the quantum amount is set at R10,000,” he said.

Chokoe also ordered Mkhabela to not make direct or indirect contact with witnesses and that he must submit his passport.

He also warned that should Mkhabela fail to adhere to the orders, he will be re-arrested.

Last week Thursday, Mkhabela’s lawyer, Mannik Mulaudzi, and his PA, Thembi Hlungwane, were also arrested for the same charge.

They appeared in court on Friday, where they were released on R5,000 bail each.

According to the charge sheet, on February 7 the investigating officer was contacted by Hlungwane, who allegedly conveyed that Mkhabela was willing to pay R1.5m “in order to make the case not see its day in court, alternatively to withdraw or destroy the case against Mkhabela”.

Two days later, his lawyer, Mulaudzi, allegedly contacted the officer to enquire how much he would accept to have the case withdrawn.

The charge sheet states that on February 11, Mkhabela met the officer and allegedly promised an initial payment of R50,000, followed by R100,000 in April 2026, with the balance of the R1.5m to be paid before September 2026.

However, a trap was set, and he allegedly was arrested in a sting operation by members of the Madlanga task team, established following recommendations of the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry ordered by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

“The approaches, negotiations, promises and payment formed part of a coordinated and escalating attempt by the accused, acting individually and/or in furtherance of a common purpose, to unlawfully induce a public officer… [Sowetan has omitted the name] to improperly interfere with and obstruct a criminal investigation for the benefit of the accused,” reads the charge sheet.

Hlungwane and Mulaudzi were arrested and also ordered to surrender their passports.

Prosecutor advocate Sontaga Malefahlo told the court that video and audio recordings from the sting operation will be part of the state’s evidence.

Sowetan