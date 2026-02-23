Tembisa residents decry ‘harsh credit control’, DA accuses mayor of populism

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Residents in Tembisa have blocked several roads with burning tyres and rubble, allowing only police vehicles and ambulances to pass. The protest, which includes elderly residents, young people, and school-going children, is directed at what demonstrators describe as “harsh credit control by the City of Ekurhuleni”.

At the centre of the unrest are electricity disconnections linked to unpaid rates and taxes. Many residents say they are struggling to keep up with rising municipal bills, especially water charges.

A resident and property owner, who asked not to be named, said that although they make monthly payments, their debt does not seem to decrease.

“Water is so expensive. We are charged even when sometimes we don’t have water. Instead of the amount going down when we pay, it doesn’t. Our disconnection notice also refers to it. When we try to make payment arrangements, the municipality wants upfront amounts of around R5,000. We are unemployed, where will we get that kind of money? It’s really unfair,” the resident said.

Another resident said households classified as indigent are no longer receiving the free 100 units of electricity.

The decision of the municipality to disconnect is rather harsh on us. Electricity is a basic need. That’s why others opt for illegal connections

“When you buy electricity for R100, you get about 33 units, and it doesn’t last two days. Even R500 a month is not enough to keep the lights on; we need about R1,500 to R2,000. The decision of the municipality to disconnect is rather harsh on us. Electricity is a basic need. That’s why others opt for illegal connections,” the resident said.

Meanwhile, the DA in Ekurhuleni has accused mayor Nkosindiphile Xhakaza of abusing his powers in response to the protest.

DA caucus leader Brandon Pretorius said the mayor’s decision to call off disconnections amounts to an illegal action and is part of what he described as a populist approach.

“In less than a year, this is the second time the executive mayor has pandered to violence. In June 2025, he scrapped the Tariff A service charge before bringing the item to council for review, an illegal action. Faced with violence, he has again decreed a populist solution to a complex matter over which he has no sole mandate,” Pretorius said.

Pretorius added that financial strain is affecting residents across Ekurhuleni, not only in Tembisa, with many households struggling to pay for electricity, water and other municipal services.

