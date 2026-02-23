The AM Check-in | Your Top 3 Reads Today

Hawks arrest 20 suspects in R113m Mpumalanga school repairs scandal
Twenty suspects, including former and current seniorofficials in the Mpumalanga government, have been arrested in a sting operation by the Hawks in connection with fraud andcorruptionin a R113m “emergency school repairs” scandal.
Zungu warns ANC ‘gatekeeping’ threatens party’s future
“The ANC talks renewal, but it is not renewing in essence,” Sandile Zungu said in an interview with Sowetan.
Fear still grips Sporong despite increased police, army presence
Police have increased patrols in Sporong and conducted raids targeting illegal mining activities. For many residents, however, they live from the police vans, the more vulnerable they feels.
