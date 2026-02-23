The AM Check-in | Your Top 3 Reads Today

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Hawks outside the house of a Mpumalanga pastor believed to be embroiled in a R113 corruption scandal.

Hawks arrest 20 suspects in R113m Mpumalanga school repairs scandal

The Hawks outside the house of a Mpumalanga pastor believed to be embroiled in a R113 corruption scandal. (Mandla Khoza)

Twenty suspects, including former and current seniorofficials in the Mpumalanga government, have been arrested in a sting operation by the Hawks in connection with fraud andcorruptionin a R113m “emergency school repairs” scandal.

Click here to read more.

Zungu warns ANC ‘gatekeeping’ threatens party’s future

Black Business Council president Sandile Zungu. (Finacial Mail)

“The ANC talks renewal, but it is not renewing in essence,” Sandile Zungu said in an interview with Sowetan.

Click here to read more.

Fear still grips Sporong despite increased police, army presence

Some residents have left Sporong to go elsewhere, while others have neen allocated homes. Photo Veli Nhlapo (Veli Nhlapo)

Police have increased patrols in Sporong and conducted raids targeting illegal mining activities. For many residents, however, they live from the police vans, the more vulnerable they feels.

Click here to read more.