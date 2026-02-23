WATCH | Protest erupts in Tembisa after Ekurhuleni mayor’s last minute disconnection reversal

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Tembisa residents took to the streets in the early hours of Monday after learning of the plan to disconnect indigent households. PHOTO: MICHELLE BANDA

The Ekurhuleni mayor has stopped planned electricity disconnections with immediate effect after learning that Tembisa residents who were aware of the city’s move to disconnect indigent households were planning to take to the streets.

However, Tembisa residents still protested on Monday morning despite mayor Nkosindiphile Xhakaza announcing a last-minute reversal of planned electricity disconnections.

Residents speak out on their frustration @Sowetan1981 pic.twitter.com/ZMar8POtLm — Michelle Banda (@MimieShana) February 23, 2026

The protest follows growing anger over pre-termination and termination notices issued to residents, many of whom say they qualify under the City of Ekurhuleni’s indigent policy. Just months ago, the residents protested against the electricity tariff, which has since been reversed.

In a statement released on Sunday evening, Xhakaza said the city had taken note of the planned protest and the concerns raised by residents regarding electricity disconnections, debt and the indigent register.

He said he has instructed the relevant departments to halt the issuing of pre-termination and termination letters and the disconnection of households registered as indigent or deemed indigent with immediate effect.

“The suspension will remain in place while an internal administrative process runs from February 23 to 27.

“The city also committed to progressively restoring electricity to households that have already been disconnected, particularly those who meet indigent criteria.

According to Xhakaza, the municipality will also review its indigent policy to ensure it is fair and responsive to the socioeconomic realities facing vulnerable communities.

“A process to scrap outstanding debt for qualifying indigent households, subject to verification, will also be initiated,” he said.

Xhakaza also said the city has to balance a culture of payment for services with its constitutional obligation to protect vulnerable residents.

“No qualifying indigent household should be deprived of basic services due to administrative shortcomings or policy gaps,” he said.

He has since called on residents to remain calm and allow the review process to unfold, adding that it remains open to dialogue aimed at strengthening service delivery and stability in the community.

EFF chairperson and former Ekurhuleni finance MMC Nkululeko Dunga took to his X page to express disappointment after the party last week refused to form part of Xhakaza’s reshuffled executive.

“Tembisa is burning now under the ‘stable government of Xhakaza and Jongizizwe’.

“The people of Tembisa are not happy with the department of finance and energy. That useless mayor tried to stop the protest through releasing a media statement, but the people of Tembisa know better.”

