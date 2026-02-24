11 of 17 men ‘recruited’ for Russian-Ukraine conflict en route back to SA, two left behind

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s office has confirmed that 11 of 17 men allegedly recruited for the Russia-Ukraine conflict are on their way back to South Africa.

Two men will remain in Moscow — one of whom is in hospital and another who is being processed for travel.

The announcement comes after four of the men who were trapped in the Russian war with Ukraine returned to the country last week.

“The South African government, working closely with the Russian government, has secured a safe return of the men. This followed receipt of distressed calls for assistance to return home from 17 South African men between the ages of 20-39 years,” Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said on Tuesday.

Magwenya said Ramaphosa has welcomed the return of the men who were lured into the conflict between Russia and Ukraine by South African elements who remain under investigation.

The men were said to have been recruited by MK Party members, including former president Jacob Zuma’s daughter Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla.

Five people have been arrested and have appeared in the Kempton Park magistrate’s court on charges related to contravention of South Africa’s Military Assistance Act for allegedly luring some of the men into the Russia-Ukraine war.

Among those charged is an SABC freelance journalist alleged to be the mastermind behind the operation, along with several unemployed recruits.

