News

Between Meetings with Sowetan | Your daily lunchtime read

Three stories to read while you munch

Qhawekazi Mazaleni is the new Miss South Africa.
Miss South Africa Qhawekazi Mazaleni. (Thapelo Morebudi )

Qhawe reflects on life since being crowned Miss SA

Qhawekazi Mazaleni crowned Miss South Africa 2025 at the spectacular pageant finale at the SunBet Arena Time Square in Pretoria. Photo Veli Nhlapo (SUPPLIED)

In conversation with Sowetan, Miss SA Qhawekazi Mazaleni reflects on the early months of her reign, the impact she hopes to have and the legacy she wants to leave behind.

Click here to read more.

WATCH | Sandile Zungu on how he almost joined Bucs as Khoza’s deputy

Businessman Sandile Zungu during an interview with Sowetan's podcast 'In the Know' with editor Sibongakonke Shoba. (THULANI MBELE)

AmaZulu chair Sandile Zungu has disclosed that he held talks with Orlando Pirates to join the club as a possible deputy chair before buying Usuthu in 2020.

Click here to read more.

Beauty therapist follows passion to open luxury spa

Katlego Moloto, founder of Body Bar Studio, has welcomed President Cyril Ramaphosa’s commitment to investing in small businesses. (vukuzenzele)

When Katlego Moloto used her last R3,000 to buy a mobile massage bed in 2021, she had no idea that just a few years later she would be running a flourishing wellness and beauty spa.

Click here for more.


Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

SOWETAN | State must secure return of men duped into fighting in Russia

2

Former Mpumalanga education department acting head arrested for alleged R114m tender corruption

3

Beating Pirates was not the original plan, says Casric Stars coach Mthombeni

4

5 things you need to know about Shadrack Sibiya’s testimony on Thursday

5

Capitec Bank apologises for body brought to KZN branch

Related Articles