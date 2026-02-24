Crime Intelligence funds allegedly used for Mogotsi’s R22.7m house

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Brown Mogotsi testifies at the parliamentary ad hoc committee inquiry into alleged corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)

Crime Intelligence funds were allegedly used to buy a luxury property valued at R22.7m which self-proclaimed businessman Brown Mogotsi lives in.

Testifying before the parliamentary ad hoc committee, Mogotsi said the property was registered in the name of a private individual who was not a police employee, a move he said raised serious red flags about abuse of state resources.

He said being privy to such information could often get informants killed.

“There is a case where an informant was killed. Now, when people speak about the R100m spent on properties, I want to say this: I am sitting in one of those properties, valued at R22.7m.

“The question was asked here whether I bought the property or not. Lt-Gen [Dumisani] Khumalo responded in a certain way, but I have proof.

“The property was bought by Crime Intelligence and registered in the name of a private individual, a young woman who is not even an employee,” he said.

Mogotsi said Khumalo also allowed appointments of non-qualified officials in top positions without advertising the posts.

“There are similar issues contained in the WhatsApp messages I submitted, including very sensitive information about a brigadier from BMW. The same question was asked: was there any qualified person for that position? Lt-Gen Khumalo said the post was advertised. That is simply not possible. Out of more than 25,000 police officers, you cannot appoint someone from outside to suddenly head Crime Intelligence as a brigadier,” he said.

He said the information was part of classified intelligence he had gathered while working as a contact agent, and that it had already been submitted internally.

“This information was submitted to the evidence leader. After reviewing it, he said it was classified and could not be presented here. I accepted that it could not be brought into an open forum ...

“We are sitting here because corruption has happened. But when the information proving it is classified, we are then placed in a position where we are grilled and told there is no evidence, even though the property exists,” he said.

