Five things to know about Shadrack Sibiya’s Madlanga commission testimony on Tuesday

Suspended deputy national police commissioner Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya testifies before the Madlanga commission of inquiry in Pretoria. Photo Veli Nhlapo

Suspended top cop Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya had another gruelling day at the Madlanga commission of inquiry, conceding knowing a dangerous taxi boss and also admitting to having leaked a confidential document which reached Vusi “Cat” Matlala.