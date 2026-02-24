Five things to know about Shadrack Sibiya’s Madlanga commission testimony on Tuesday

Suspended top cop Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya had another gruelling day at the Madlanga commission of inquiry, conceding knowing a dangerous taxi boss and also admitting to having leaked a confidential document which reached Vusi “Cat” Matlala.
- Sibiya told the commission he did not see anything wrong in inviting Matlala to his home for his son’s engagement party.
- Sibiya revealed that Steve Motsumi, who was previously described as dangerous, is involved in construction, money lending, and in the taxi industry.
- He said he was introduced to Motsumi by the late taxi boss Jonathan ‘Mswazi’ Msibi seeking information on how taxi extortion operated.
- After being cornered by the commissioners, Sibiya conceded a confidential police document he had shared with his right-hand man Sgt Fannie Nkosi could have ended up in Matlala’s hands.
- Sibiya said there should be a record that could show that on a certain date he met Matlala to interview him about missing Tshwane businessman Jerry Boshoga.
