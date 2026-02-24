Health department’s weaknesses cost state R1.6m in medical negligence case

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Gauteng health department’s failure to provide urgently needed medical care and assistive devices to a child with cerebral palsy has resulted in a court awarding R1.6m to the mother.

The high court in Johannesburg in April 2024 gave the department three months to deliver the required equipment after a settlement was reached between the parties.

The settlement included an enforcement clause which stated that if the department failed to meet the deadline, the applicant [mother] could approach the court for a monetary order.

However, the department did not comply with the settlement agreement.

As a result, the applicant brought an application for payment of R1,629,230.

“Counsel submitted that the respondent has admitted to failing to provide required medical services and devices by the court-ordered deadline of July 18 2024,” said High Court acting judge PJM Mogotsi.

“Counsel submitted that the respondent raises no legally valid defence, and the respondent’s only excuse is an internal miscommunication between departments, which is not a ground of justification.”

According to the judgment, the department argued that the application was premature and based on a misinterpretation of the court order.

It also said the application sought to monetise healthcare unjustly.

The department asked for a second chance to comply, saying its failure was “an innocent miscommunication, not bad faith”.

But Mogotsi said the settlement order was clear about the deadline and what would happen if the department did not comply.

“The clause’s purpose, read in context, is clearly to provide a final, alternative remedy if the state fails to deliver the services or items by the deadline,” Mogotsi said.

“The clause is triggered by failure, not by wilful contempt. Consequently, the argument that paragraph 8 only applies to piecemeal non-compliance is, in my view, not persuasive.”

Mogotsi criticised the department’s explanation, saying the claim of internal miscommunication was made without a detailed explanation or accountability.

This, in my view, is a last-ditch effort by the respondent to avoid the financial consequences of its systemic failure — High Court acting judge PJM Mogotsi

“This, in my view, is a last-ditch effort by the respondent to avoid the financial consequences of its systemic failure.

“I am duty-bound to follow the Constitutional Court jurisprudence that the state, as a primary agent of the constitution, must be held to the highest standard in obeying court orders.”

The judge ruled against the department.

