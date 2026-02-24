Kidnap suspects caught by JMPD, victim rescued

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Two firearms were seized by police following the rescue of a kidnapped Lenasia businessman.

Two Johannesburg metropolitan police department (JMPD) officers have rescued a kidnapped businessman.

Two suspects were arrested on Sunday night, the department said.

They were on routine patrol in Lenasia when they were flagged down by a member of the public, who reported that his brother had just been abducted at gunpoint.

They went to the shop where he worked in Lenasia Extension 13. There, community members informed the officers that he had been forced into a white Nissan 1400 bakkie by two armed men while he was closing up the shop.

“While interviewing witnesses and awaiting the South African Police Service (SAPS), the officers spotted a vehicle matching the description driving past the crime scene. The officers followed the bakkie to a dead-end on the same street, where the occupants exited and entered a local tavern.”

The JMPD questioned them and searched the vehicle — discovering a set of three small keys. Although one of the men claimed these were house keys, the JMPD said the officers’ intuition led them to test the keys at the victim’s shop.

“One of the keys successfully unlocked the shop’s security gate, directly linking the suspects to the scene of the crime.”

The victim was traced to a room in Phiri, Soweto. He was freed.

Two firearms, allegedly used during the abduction, were recovered from the premises.

