Legal woes pile up for Joburg woman accused of duping homebuyers

The legal troubles facing a Johannesburg woman accused of duping hopeful homebuyers are piling up, with a third fraud case added to the growing list of cases against her.

Nomakhosazana Petunia Macingwane, CEO and director of Petu Estate, is expected to appear in the Protea magistrate’s court on Tuesday on a fresh charge of fraud linked to an alleged property scam.

The new matter is separate from the cases she is facing in other courts.

Gauteng police spokesperson Capt Tintswalo Sibeko confirmed the woman was appearing in court on Tuesday.

Sowetan understands the matter relates to a house in Protea Glen which was sold for R250,000.

The victim said she paid the amount into Macingwane’s bank account, only to later see it advertised by another seller under repossessed homes.

Last week Macingwane was arrested in connection with a case in Mamelodi, Tshwane, where she allegedly defrauded a couple who believed they were buying a legitimate property.

The couple said they paid R700,000 for a home in Bramley but received a tip-off that the paperwork was not legitimate.

Macingwane briefly appeared in the Mamelodi magistrate’s court, and the matter was postponed to Wednesday.

Her run-ins with the law stretch back to November 2023, when she was arrested for an alleged housing scam. She was granted bail in that case, which is due back in court on April 1 for pre-trial proceedings.

Sowetan previously exposed Macingwane to be an unregistered lawyer who has five complaints lodged against her with the Property Practitioners Regulatory Authority.

The Legal Practice Council (LPC), which regulates legal practitioners, confirmed she is not on its database.

LPC spokesperson Kabelo Letebele said: “We have no record of a legal practitioner by the name of Nomakhosazana Petunia Macingwane. All legal practitioners [lawyers] are on our database [including conveyancers], if they have been duly admitted by a high court as required by law. If they are not on our database, they are not legal practitioners.”

