Nine suppliers of sanitary pads to be investigated for selling harmful products

The National Consumer Commission is to investigate nine companies for selling sanitary pads laced with harmful chemicals.

This follows the University of the Free State study which found certain sanitary pads and panty liners may contain harmful endocrine-disrupting chemicals (EDCs) such as parabens, phthalates, and bisphenols.

“These chemicals are linked to health complications such as hormonal imbalance, infertility, endometriosis, and cancer. Millions of South African women and girls use these products monthly and based on this, the NCC has initiated an investigation,” said NCC acting commissioner Hardin Ratshisusu.

The suppliers to be investigated are:

Kimberly-Clark of SA (PTY) Ltd (Kotex);

Protector and Gamble (PTY) Ltd (Always);

Anna Organics;

The Lion Match Company (PTY) Ltd trading as Comfitex;

Here We Flo trading as Flo;

Johnson & Johnson (PTY) Ltd trading as Stay Free;

Premier Group of Companies trading as Lil-lets;

Essity Hygiene and Health AB trading as Libresse South Africa; and

My Time.

Ratshisusu said the investigation aims to review and assess the suppliers’ compliance with the provisions of the Consumer Protection Act (CPA), in particular sections 55 and 24.

The CPA states that consumers have the right to receive goods that are reasonably suitable for their intended purposes. Consumers also have the right to goods that are of good quality and in good working order. The goods must be free of defects and usable and durable for a reasonable time.

Ratshisusu said the NCC will simultaneously be requiring the concerned suppliers to conduct tests on the affected products or provide the latest laboratory results that tested for EDCs, if any. Once the NCC receives the results, these will be assessed to determine whether product recall provisions in terms of section 60 of the CPA should be invoked.

“The findings of the study raise serious concerns affecting women and girls that warrant an investigation, making this a priority investigation. The affected suppliers will be afforded an opportunity to respond to the concerns as part of the investigation before the NCC makes a determination on the matter,” said Ratshisusu.

The NCC will engage with other stakeholders and regulatory authorities in the course of the investigation.

