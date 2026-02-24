R&B sensation Ella Mai announces shows in Sun City and Cape Town

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Award-winning British R&B singer-songwriter Ella Mai is heading to South Africa this April for two exclusive performances that are set to have fans swooning.

The English hitmaker will take to the stage at the Sun City Superbowl on Saturday, April 25, as part of the highly anticipated Konka Kulture Weekend. She will then head to the Mother City for a second show at GrandWest the next day, Sunday, April 26.

The Sun City performance is part of the three-day Konka Kulture Weekend experience, presented in partnership with Konka and Vertex Events, in association with Sun City. Meanwhile, the Cape Town show will be solely hosted by Vertex Events, promising an intimate yet electrifying live music experience for coastal fans.

Known for chart-topping anthems like Boo’d Up and Trip, Ella Mai is expected to deliver a set packed with fan favourites. The singer will also showcase music from her latest project, Do You Still Love Me, her third studio album which already boasts beloved tracks such as Little Things and Tell Her.

Since emerging on the global music scene in 2014, Ella Mai has carved out an impressive career, earning awards and collaborating with industry heavyweights including Babyface, Chris Brown, Usher, H.E.R., Nicki Minaj, Quavo and Ed Sheeran.

Sun City Convention Centre Manager Nombuso Buthelezi shared her excitement about hosting the global star.

“We believe that music has a unique power to unite people, creating moments of connection that transcend the ordinary. It is our intention that long after the final note, guests will leave with unforgettable memories and stories worth sharing for years to come,” she said.

Vertex Events’ Head of Events, Zizile Mtshali, echoed the sentiment.

“We are so excited to host yet another elite R&B artist in our country. We look forward to creating once-in-a-lifetime live music experiences,” she said.

With only two shows on the cards, fans will need to move fast to secure their tickets for what promises to be an unforgettable R&B weekend.