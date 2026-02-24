The AM Check-in | Your Top 3 Reads Today

WATCH | Top army officer granted bail in R1.5m ‘poison’ bribery plot
A senior army officer was allegedly willing to pay R1.5m to stop the investigation of a case in which he was suspected to have smeared a “white substance”, possibly a deadly poison, in a colleague’s office and vehicle.
Lesufi promises 250,000 youth jobs and ambitious plans to keep Gauteng’s heart beating
Fixing water outages, upgrading failing infrastructure, halting municipal instabilit, and fighting violent crime. These are the urgent crises that featured prominently in Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi’s state of the province address.
WATCH | 90% of black South Africans excluded from economic control — Zungu
Business tycoon Sandile Zungu says while control of the economy is firmly in the hands of a minority, 90% of black South Africans have no meaningful management or control of the economy.
