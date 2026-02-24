The AM Check-in | Your Top 3 Reads Today

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi spoke about fighting crime when delivering his state of the province address in Johannesburg.

WATCH | Top army officer granted bail in R1.5m ‘poison’ bribery plot

Brig-Gen Johannes Mkhabela was granted R10,000 bail. (Herman Moloi)

A senior army officer was allegedly willing to pay R1.5m to stop the investigation of a case in which he was suspected to have smeared a “white substance”, possibly a deadly poison, in a colleague’s office and vehicle.

Lesufi promises 250,000 youth jobs and ambitious plans to keep Gauteng’s heart beating

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi delivers his state of the province address at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg. (Veli Nhlapo)

Fixing water outages, upgrading failing infrastructure, halting municipal instabilit, and fighting violent crime. These are the urgent crises that featured prominently in Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi’s state of the province address.

WATCH | 90% of black South Africans excluded from economic control — Zungu

Businessman Sandile Zungu during an interview with Sowetan's podcast IN THE KNOW with editor Sibongakonke Shoba. (THULANI MBELE)

Business tycoon Sandile Zungu says while control of the economy is firmly in the hands of a minority, 90% of black South Africans have no meaningful management or control of the economy.

