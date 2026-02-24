WATCH | Top army officer gets bail in R1,5m ‘poison’ bribery plot

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A senior army officer was allegedly willing to pay R1.5m to stop the investigation of a case where he was suspected to have smeared a “white substance” — possibly a deadly poison — in a colleague’s office and vehicle.

Brig-Gen Johannes Mkhabela, director of special acquisition in defence intelligence, was arrested on February 13 and charged with corruption and defeating the ends of justice regarding his alleged attempt to bribe a police investigator.

He was granted R10,000 bail in the Pretoria magistrate’s court yesterday and also ordered to hand in his passport. The case was postponed to March 20.

Mkhabela was caught with R50,000 that he allegedly intended to use to bribe an investigating officer to collapse a case of intimidation against him.

According to an army insider who cannot be named, Mkhabela was allegedly caught on camera spraying the substance in his colleague’s office and car.

“CCTV footage has been obtained, and, according to it, Mkhabela [wearing gloves, a mask and a black hoodie] can be seen entering the office after hours and spraying the chemical,” said the insider.

Sowetan has seen the footage.

The source said the substance is believed to be cyanide, a fast-acting, potentially deadly chemical compound that could be found in the defence force’s biochemistry division, where Mkhabela had previously worked.

Another highly placed source in the investigation said a case of intimidation was opened in January after a “white substance” was found in Mkhabela’s possession and sent for forensic analysis.

“When the complainant opened a case, it was registered as intimidation pending the results of the substance, which is believed to be poison,” the source said.

“We will get the results soon because the matter is now being investigated by the Madlanga task team, and we hope they use the effectiveness of the PKTT [political killings task team]."

Police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi confirmed that a case of intimidation against Mkhabela was opened in January but that no arrests had yet been made as investigations continue.

“[The] complainant alleges that someone smeared something in their vehicle to scare them. Once [the] investigation is finalised, the matter will be referred to a senior prosecutor for a decision,” she said.

Brig-Gen Selinah Rawlins, director of corporate communications for the SA National Defence Force (SANDF), said the SANDF could not comment as the matter “is sub judice”.

During court proceedings last week, it was revealed that Mkhabela submitted a warning statement in connection with the intimidation case.

Mkhabela’s lawyer, Mannik Mulaudzi, and his PA, Thembi Hlungwane, were also arrested for the same charge of alleged corruption and defeating the ends of justice.

Mulaudzi and Hlungwane were released on R5,000 bail each.

According to the charge sheet, on February 7 the investigating officer was contacted by Hlungwane, who allegedly conveyed that Mkhabela was willing to pay R1.5m “in order to make the case not see its day in court, alternatively to withdraw or destroy the case against Mkhabela”.

Two days later, Mulaudzi allegedly contacted the officer to enquire how much he would accept to have the case withdrawn.

The charge sheet states that on February 11, Mkhabela met the officer and allegedly promised an initial payment of R50,000, followed by R100,000 in April, with the balance to be paid before September.

He was arrested in a sting operation by members of the Madlanga task team, which was established following recommendations of the Madlanga commission ordered by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

“The approaches, negotiations, promises and payment formed part of a coordinated and escalating attempt by the accused, acting individually and/or in furtherance of a common purpose, to unlawfully induce a public officer…[name witheld] to improperly interfere with and obstruct a criminal investigation for the benefit of the accused,” the charge sheet states.

Prosecutor Adv Sontaga Malefahlo told the court that video and audio recordings from the sting operation will form part of the state’s evidence.

