Video shows cops ‘taking bribes’ at Park Station

Police are investigating the alleged misconduct of two uniformed police officers who are caught in a video circulating on social media demanding bribes from undocumented foreigners in exchange for their release.

It is alleged that SAPS officers at Johannesburg Park Station (Railway Police) are demanding bribe money from undocumented foreign nationals in exchange for freedom. pic.twitter.com/x2lA4K4o0H — ˗ˏˋ CrimeInSA ˊˎ˗ (@sa_crime) February 24, 2026

Spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said such allegations are taken seriously, with police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola giving directions to provincial commissioner Lt Gen Tommy Mthombeni to look into the matter.

The footage taken from Joburg’s Park Station, appears to show a uniformed SAPS officer, with a firearm holstered on his leg, engaged in conversation with a man wearing a red shirt and red cap. During the interaction, the man is seen removing what appears to be cash from his pocket and counting it.

He then returns a portion of the money to his pocket while the officer reaches toward the remaining cash before briefly withdrawing his hand.

A second officer then approaches and is seen with his hand extended toward the man. The video shows one of the officers handling the cash while all three individuals look around, seemingly scanning their surroundings.

The money is then placed into the back pocket of one of the officers.

Management is focusing on rooting out officers involved in criminal activity to prevent them from tarnishing the reputation of the service and ensuring improved and enhanced service delivery at all stations and service points — Brig Athlenda Mathe, SAPS spokesperson

Mathe said police management through Masemola has declared a zero-tolerance stance against corruption, extortion and misconduct, including incidents involving foreigners.

“The SAPS has noted the social media uproar on serious allegations that foreign nationals are allegedly paying for their freedom to be in South Africa ... Management is focusing on rooting out officers involved in criminal activity to prevent them from tarnishing the reputation of the service and ensuring improved and enhanced service delivery at all stations and service points,” she said.

She added that police, through Operation Shanela, arrest no fewer than 1,000 illegal immigrants a week.

“Anti-corruption initiatives such as Operation Shanela are conducted in collaboration with the department of home affairs to verify immigration status and prevent illegal, corrupt releases ... which is a step in the right direction to illustrate and showcase the government’s commitment to addressing the presence of illegal immigrants.

Mathe said “all parties are warned of severe consequences” if they receive or pay bribes.

