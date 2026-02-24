WATCH LIVE | Businessman Brown Mogotsi appears before ad hoc committee

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Controversial businessman Brown Mogotsi is alleged to be a middleman between suspended minister of police Senzo Mchunu and Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala. File photo.

Controversial businessman Brown Mogotsi will on Tuesday appear before parliament’s ad hoc committee investigating allegations of corruption in the criminal justice system.

Mogotsi had initially requested to testify before the committee virtually due to security concerns.

He had requested parliament foot the bill for his personal security team’s travel and accommodation as a condition for his appearance, but the committee rejected the request.

