WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

The five men accused of killing soccer star Senzo Meyiwa are appearing in the Pretoria high court on Tuesday. The soccer star was killed in an alleged robbery in Vosloorus in 2014.
TimesLIVE
The five men accused of killing soccer star Senzo Meyiwa are appearing in the Pretoria high court on Tuesday. The soccer star was killed in an alleged robbery in Vosloorus in 2014.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.