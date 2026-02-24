News

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

July 23 2024 Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues at North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria . Some of accused in Court. PHOTO: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues in the Pretoria high court on Tuesday. File photo. (ANTONIO MUCHAVE)

The five men accused of killing soccer star Senzo Meyiwa are appearing in the Pretoria high court on Tuesday. The soccer star was killed in an alleged robbery in Vosloorus in 2014.

