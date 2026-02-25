Accused in R113m tender fraud ‘stole money meant for public schools and sent his kids to Curro’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A Mpumalanga businessman embroiled in the R113m school repairs scandal has been blasted for “stealing” money meant for public schools and then sending his children to private schools.

Ted Ripinga is one of the 38 people — including 10 former and current government officials — arrested by the Hawks between Sunday and Tuesday over the R113m tender that was allegedly illegally awarded. They were at the Mbombela (formerly Nelspruit) magistrate’s court to apply for bail.

In his affidavit, Ripinga asked for bail to be set at R20,000 — but the prosecutor, advocate Prenisha Jagganath, was not having it. She asked the court to grant all the accused a bail amount from R50,000 upwards, citing that some of the accused stole money meant for public school children while they take their own children to private school.

“Your worship, the amount involved in this case is R113m, and as the state we plead with the court to grant higher bail money so that the accused would not be able to forfeit it to the state.

“For example, in his affidavit, Mr Ted Ripinga tells the court that he can pay bail of R20,000, where we are dealing with money that was meant for public school children, and he tells the court that his children are attending private school at Curro.

"So [Mr Ted Ripinga] steals from public school [funds] and sends his children to private school. — Advocate Prenisha Jagganath, prosecutor

“So he steals for public school and sends his children to private school,” said Jagganath.

However, magistrate Patrick Morris granted Ripinga R20,00 bail.

Other people who were granted bail include:

Jabulani Nkosi, chief director for human resources at the department of health in Mpumalanga;

Velamina Matsi-Seregile, director of construction and project management in the national department of public works in Pretoria;

businessman Luka Mhlabane, who was granted R20,000 bail; and

his son Lulama, a student, was granted R5,000 bail.

Of the 38 accused arrested, only 15 are out on bail.

According to the Hawks, the officials handpicked companies to repair schools at inflated prices. In some instances payment would be made despite no work having been done and the money would be moved to the accounts of relatives or the officials themselves.

