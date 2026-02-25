Between Meetings with Sowetan | Your daily lunchtime read

Mahoota on passing the baton to amapiano stars and rebirth of Trompies
Members of kwaito group Trompies (Mahoota, Spikiri, Donald Duck and Jakarumba) pass the baton to new-age amapiano musicians Toss, Scotts Maphuma, Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa on their latest project, Pantsula For Life.
Click here to read more.
WATCH | Chiefs co-coach apologises to Amakhosi fans over Stellies loss
Kaizer Chiefs co-coach Khalil Ben Youssef has apologised to the Amakhosi faithful for losing 2-1 to struggling Stellenbosch FC in the league at FNB Stadium on Tuesday night, four days before the Soweto derby.
Click here to read more.
WATCH | ActionSA’s Michael Beaumont fixes potholes, angers Joburg officials
The Johannesburg Roads Agency has cautioned residents and businesses against carrying out unauthorised pothole repairs without written approval after ActionSA’s Michael Beaumont’s recent social media video post in which he and his party’s team are seen fixing a pothole on a public road.
Sowetan
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.