Between Meetings with Sowetan | Your daily lunchtime read

Kwaito legends Trompies talk about the rebirth of the genre.

Mahoota on passing the baton to amapiano stars and rebirth of Trompies

Members of kwaito group Trompies (Mahoota, Spikiri, Donald Duck and Jakarumba) pass the baton to new-age amapiano musicians Toss, Scotts Maphuma, Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa on their latest project, Pantsula For Life.

WATCH | Chiefs co-coach apologises to Amakhosi fans over Stellies loss

Khalil Ben Youssef, co-coach of Kaizer Chiefs, after the Betway Premiership match between Kaizer Chiefs and Stellenbosch FC at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg. (Veli Nhlapo)

Kaizer Chiefs co-coach Khalil Ben Youssef has apologised to the Amakhosi faithful for losing 2-1 to struggling Stellenbosch FC in the league at FNB Stadium on Tuesday night, four days before the Soweto derby.

WATCH | ActionSA’s Michael Beaumont fixes potholes, angers Joburg officials

Michael Beaumont posted a video of himself and the Action SA team filling potholes in his Johannesburg ward. (FACEBOOK)

The Johannesburg Roads Agency has cautioned residents and businesses against carrying out unauthorised pothole repairs without written approval after ActionSA’s Michael Beaumont’s recent social media video post in which he and his party’s team are seen fixing a pothole on a public road.

